How can you stay current on the red flags of scams and avoid them? What will you learn at our webinar?

STAYING SAFE AS SCAMS EVOLVE

April 26, 7:00 p.m. ET & 7:00 p.m. PT



Did you know that fraud cases have skyrocketed in the last couple of years? Scammers and their tactics are evolving with the times, making it increasingly challenging, yet crucial, to keep up. Join us as we delve into how to spot and avoid romance scams, cryptocurrency scams and more. Staying current on the red flags of scams can inoculate you from engaging with them to begin with.



As a bonus, you’ll receive a free downloadable copy of the AARP Fraud Watch Network's all-new Watchdog Alert Handbook: Common Elements of Today’s Scams – And How to Stay Safe just for attending.





Register today »