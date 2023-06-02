How can you stay safe from scams? This is where AARP can help.

Spotting Scams & Staying Safe

Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 7:00 P.M. CT

(Virtual Seminar - Missouri)

Do you know the red flags of fraud? This is where we can help. With fraud at a crisis level, it’s more important than ever to know the tactics of today’s scammers. Knowing the signs of fraud can help you protect yourself and your loved ones from the ever-growing threat it represents to all of us.



Join a free virtual seminar from AARP where you can learn about evolving scam tactics. Explore real-world scenarios with others in your community and get tips to recognize and avoid fraud attempts.



We’ll explore:

- Current scams and the red flags

- Why scams work: using our emotions against us

- Why words matter when talking about fraud victims

- Resources from the AARP Fraud Watch Network



PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Missouri. Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer - today.



Sign Me Up! »