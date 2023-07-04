Content starts here
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
How can you stay safe from scams? This is where AARP can help.

By AARP Programs, July 04, 2023 03:24 PM

Spotting Scams & Staying Safe
August 22, 12:00 P.M. ET
(Virtual Seminar - New York)

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

Do you know the red flags of fraud? This is where we can help. With fraud at a crisis level, it’s more important than ever to know the tactics of today’s scammers. Knowing the signs of fraud can help you protect yourself and your loved ones from the ever-growing threat it represents to all of us.

Join a free virtual seminar from AARP where you can learn about evolving scam tactics. Explore real-world scenarios with others in your community and get tips to recognize and avoid fraud attempts.

We’ll explore:
- Current scams and the red flags
- Why scams work: using our emotions against us
- Why words matter when talking about fraud victims
- Resources from the AARP Fraud Watch Network

PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP New York. Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer - today.

Sign Me Up! »

