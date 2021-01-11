How can your living space become a lifelong home?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



MAKING YOUR HOMEFIT YOU

Tuesday, January 12, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT



The key to aging independently at home? Adapting your space to fit your needs—from low-cost modifications to smart technology features that can make your apartment or house safer and more accessible. Join us at our free HomeFit webinar for home design solutions that work for people of all ages and abilities. We’ll explore common household hazards, how you can avoid them, and why a better “HomeFit” can help you turn your living space into a lifelong home.



Get answers to important HomeFit questions, like:



•What is “HomeFit” and who can benefit from it?

•Which smart technology features can help me stay safe at home?

•How can I prepare my house before Mom and Dad move in?



Register today »



