How do you navigate your loved one’s healthcare? This is where AARP can help.

By AARP Programs, September 01, 2023 03:14 PM

HAVING A SAY IN YOUR LOVED ONE’S HEALTHCARE
Thursday, November 9, 2023, 7:00 P.M. ET & PT

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

How can you advocate for a loved one’s health? This is where we can help. Discussing healthcare with someone you care for can help you make the right decisions as their support needs change. Join a free webinar to explore key questions to ask, options for health care, and resources that can help you provide the best care.

Caring for someone with unique needs? Explore:
● Tips for navigating difficult conversations about health
● Ways to plan for your loved one’s support needs
● How to have a say in important healthcare decisions

Topics
AARP Programscaregivingcaregiver supporthealth care decisions