I learned how COVID-19 could affect my Social Security benefits. What will you learn?

Can the pandemic impact Social Security benefits?
What will you learn at our free webinar?
COVID-19’s Potential Impact on Your Social Security Benefit Decisions
Thursday, March 25, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT
When it comes to your Social Security benefit decisions, there are lots of factors to weigh in. And the biggest could be COVID-19. From federal stipends to unemployment checks, you’re probably curious how coronavirus may impact your Social Security benefits. So, join us for a free webinar all about Social Security benefits, the role COVID-19 plays, and the options that may work for you.
Find answers to crucial questions, like:
-Can I collect both unemployment and Social Security benefits?
-Can I start collecting early and pause my benefits later?
-Has COVID-19 changed the way Social Security is calculated?
And more.
