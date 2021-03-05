I learned how COVID-19 could affect my Social Security benefits. What will you learn?

Can the pandemic impact Social Security benefits?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



COVID-19’s Potential Impact on Your Social Security Benefit Decisions

Thursday, March 25, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT





When it comes to your Social Security benefit decisions, there are lots of factors to weigh in. And the biggest could be COVID-19. From federal stipends to unemployment checks, you’re probably curious how coronavirus may impact your Social Security benefits. So, join us for a free webinar all about Social Security benefits, the role COVID-19 plays, and the options that may work for you.



Find answers to crucial questions, like:



-Can I collect both unemployment and Social Security benefits?

-Can I start collecting early and pause my benefits later?

-Has COVID-19 changed the way Social Security is calculated?

And more.



Register today »