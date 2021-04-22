I learned how decluttering can simplify my life. What will you learn?

How can I create a healthier environment without clutter?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



Decluttering & Downsizing: Your Important Documents

May 11 & 13, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



When documents, records and old keepsakes start to pile up, it can be tough to know when it’s time to toss. But a cleaner, more organized space can help you (or your loved ones) better relax at home. Join us and Matt Paxton from A&E’s Hoarders for a free webinar all about decluttering, where we’ll explore ways you can detach and let go of stuff you no longer need. Matt’s real-life experience can empower you to simplify your life and focus on the things that really matter—with practical tips to help you sort through important records and find homes for other mementos. Plus, get answers from experienced volunteers at the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO).



Join us live and you’ll learn:



How to emotionally detach and avoid anxiety

Where to donate unwanted items during the pandemic

What to do if your family won’t take stuff

And more.



