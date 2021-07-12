I learned how to anticipate out-of-pocket caregiving costs. What will you learn?

How can I budget for unexpected caregiving expenses?

SURPRISING OUT-OF-POCKET CAREGIVING COSTS.

It’s not surprising that caring for a loved one costs lots of free time and energy. Real out-of-pocket expenses, however, are a whole other story. Many family caregivers don’t predict spending thousands of dollars from their own personal funds to help care for a loved one. Join AARP for a free webinar to learn about common caregiving costs on things you may not expect--like travel, household expenses, medical needs and paid help. Plus, get tips to help you budget for and anticipate what’s next on your caregiving journey.



Common out-of-pocket costs

Budgeting tips

How to manage unexpected expenses

Ready to get going now? Take a peek at our free Financial Workbook for Family Caregivers for more practical tips.



