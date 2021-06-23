I learned how to claim Social Security Spousal and Survivor benefits. What will you learn?

How much should you expect from Social Security Spousal or Survivor benefits?

SOCIAL SECURITY SPOUSAL AND SURVIVOR BENEFITS

How does marriage, divorce or death of a spouse affect your Social Security benefits? If you’re eligible, how much you’ll get depends on a few key factors—like your age, the amount of your spouse’s benefits, and whether there are other retirement benefits available to you. In short, it can be complicated. Join AARP for a free webinar to learn the ins and outs of Social Security Spousal and Survivor benefits, who’s eligible, when to apply, and how to best maximize your benefits. Get answers to essential questions and learn how you can make informed decisions about your retirement income.



Spousal or Survivor benefits eligibility

How remarriage, death or divorce factor in

Key ways to maximize your benefits

