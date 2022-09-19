I learned how to find answers about Social Security. What will you learn?

Filing for Social Security: Sometimes Timing is Everything
(Virtual Seminar - Nevada)
Thursday, September 22, 5:00 p.m. PT
Saturday, September 24, 12:00 p.m. PT
Did you know that filing for Social Security too early or late may have lasting consequences? Or that your work history, marital status, health, and lifestyle can impact your Social Security benefit decisions and retirement income? Join us for this free virtual Seminar—which you can watch from your computer—to learn about the Social Security retirement process, what questions you may want to ask, and factors you should consider before claiming.
We’ll explore:
- How benefits are calculated and the potential impact of claiming Social Security benefits too early
- Understanding earning limits and other work considerations
- The potential impact of spousal and survivor benefits
- The process for claiming your Social Security benefits
- What you can do with an online My Social Security Account
- PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Nevada
RSVP here now!