I learned how to find answers about Social Security. What will you learn?

Filing for Social Security: Sometimes Timing is Everything

(Virtual Seminar - Wisconsin)



Thursday, October 6, 6:00 p.m. CT

Did you know that filing for Social Security too early or late may have lasting consequences? Or that your work history, marital status, health, and lifestyle can impact your Social Security benefit decisions and retirement income? Join us for this free virtual Seminar—which you can watch from your computer—to learn about the Social Security retirement process, what questions you may want to ask, and factors you should consider before claiming.



We’ll explore:



How benefits are calculated and the potential impact of claiming Social Security benefits too early



Understanding earning limits and other work considerations



The potential impact of spousal and survivor benefits



The process for claiming your Social Security benefits



What you can do with an online My Social Security Account



PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Wisconsin

