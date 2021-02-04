I learned how to make the best Medicare decisions for me. What will you learn?

Search
By AARP Programs, February 04, 2021 04:19 PM

WHERE SHOULD I START WHEN IT COMES TO MEDICARE?
What will you learn at our free webinar?

MEDICARE MADE EASY: A WHAT-TO-DO GUIDE FOR AMERICANS ELIGIBLE FOR ENROLLMENT
February 25, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT

With the right Medicare plan, you can rest easy knowing the majority of your healthcare costs are covered for life. But how does it work—and how can you find the coverage that best fits your lifestyle and budget? That’s where AARP comes in, with a free webinar to help guide you through Medicare enrollment. Together, we’ll explore the essentials of Medicare—from eligibility to costs—so you can feel confident making healthcare choices for your future.

Join us live and you’ll discover:

  • How Medicare works
  • Your coverage options
  • What it really costs
  • Where to turn for help

And more!

