I Learned How to Protect Myself From Coronavirus Scams. What Will You Learn?

Have you been targeted by a scam during the recent pandemic?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



Fraudcast: Scammers Turn Up the Heat this Summer

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT

Scammers are using heightened fear and anxiety due to the coronavirus and the recent social unrest to target unsuspecting individuals—stealing money or sensitive personal information. You can protect yourself and your loved ones if you know what scams you should be aware of. Our free webinar will provide you with important information to help you confidently spot and identify coronavirus scams. We'll explore:



What to do if you receive emails, texts or calls from sources you don't know

How to protect your Social Security, Medicare and other personal information

What to do if you get a request to help people affected by the virus

How to identify fictitious emails claiming to be from the CDC or other experts

Now more than ever, it’s essential to protect yourself from scams. This webinar is the perfect place to start.



Click here to register.