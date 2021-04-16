I learned how to protect myself from gift card scams. What will you learn?

What’s a gift card scam and how can I avoid it?

The New Currency of Scams: Gift Card Payments

When someone demands payment via gift card, that’s when you know you’ve caught a scammer. Fraudsters are now targeting vulnerable people with gift card payment scams—a popular scheme where someone reaches out asking you to purchase a gift card and share the numbers with them. Then they disappear, along with your money. Join AARP for a free webinar to learn about common scams where gift cards are the currency—and tips to help you spot, avoid and report them in time. You’ll even hear stories of real gift card scams out there, how serious they are and how to protect yourself.



Join us and get answers to pressing Fraud questions like:



What are gift card scams?

How can I spot, avoid and report them?

Can I get my money back if I’m targeted?

What resources are available to help?



