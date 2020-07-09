I Learned How to Sort Fact From Fiction Online. What Will You Learn?

Do you know how to protect yourself and loves ones online?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



Sorting Fact From Fiction Online

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. MT / 4:00 p.m. PT

Did you know you can’t always believe everything you see online? In addition to a wealth of helpful information, there are plenty of sensationalized headlines, misleading stories and even complete falsehoods circulating on the Internet, making it hard for even the most discerning reader to sort fact from fiction.



You can stay one step ahead of misinformation if you know the three most helpful questions to ask yourself while surfing the web. This free webinar will equip you with helpful tools and resources like the AARP Fact Tracker, which has been designed to help you distinguish fact from fiction online. Plus, you could discover:



Ways to determine if the source you’re using is reputable

How to report misleading information or scams

Ideas for approaching friends or family who have shared inaccurate content

