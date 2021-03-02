I learned how to spot and avoid impostor scams. What will you learn?

How can you protect yourself from impostor scams?

Fraudcast: Impostor Scams—Spotting, Avoiding & Reporting

Thursday, March 18, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Picture this: A suspicious email pops into your inbox. It says an account was compromised. Or a loved one needs your help. Maybe you’ve even won a huge prize. Remember, today’s scammer is savvy—and likely isn’t working alone. Join us for a free Fraud webinar to learn how you can spot an imposter scammer and stop them in their tracks. Learn the 5 red flags of imposter scams, how to protect yourself and loved ones, and the resources you can use to report them.



Get answers to your pressing Fraud questions, like:

•Why do scams work so well?

•What are the most common schemes out there?

•How can I avoid impostor scams?

•Which resources can help me spot and avoid fraud?



