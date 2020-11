Do you know the most common scams this holiday season?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



Fraudcast: Stay Safe from Holiday Scams

Thursday, December 3, 7 PM ET / 7 PM PT

More importantly, do you know how to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams? Get information and guidance at this free AARP webinar. We’ll explore online shopping scams, charity scams, delivery scams and even gift card scams. Get the latest updates on scams that are trending.



Click here to register.