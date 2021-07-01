I learned how to stay covered as I make the switch to Medicare. What will you learn?

How can you make the most of your Medicare coverage?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



AVOIDING GAPS IN YOUR HEALTHCARE COVERAGE

July 20, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Turning 65 can signify a whole new chapter, from settling into retirement and exploring new hobbies to finally enrolling in Medicare. But you’re sure to have questions about the latter—like how to avoid gaps in health coverage once you enroll in Medicare and how to keep your current doctors. Join our free webinar for tips on a smooth transition to Medicare. You’ll learn how to navigate the program before you enroll—plus, get answers to Medicare essentials, like who’s eligible, what is and isn’t covered, and how to know which Medicare plan is best for you.



Register now to explore topics like:



When coverage begins after enrollment

Tips to keep your current doctors

Where to find enrollment help

And more.

Register today »