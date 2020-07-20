Search
I Learned How to Take Control of My Stuff and Declutter My Life. What Will You Learn?

By Craig Davis , July 20, 2020 03:29 PM

Are you feeling overwhelmed by all your stuff?
What will you learn at our free webinar?

Decluttering: Clearing Your House and Mind
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. MT / 4:00 p.m. PT

Now’s the perfect time to take control of your life and get rid of some clutter. Join us for a free webinar hosted by decluttering expert Matt Paxton will help you decide what to keep, toss or sell. Whether selling your own things or helping a loved one, Matt’s experience and insights can help you learn:

  • How to avoid anxiety when letting things go
  • How to declutter without help from family
  • How to donate your things during the pandemic

With extra time at home these days, there no better time to simplify your life so you can focus on the things that matter.

Click here to register.

