I LEARNED HOW TO TALK TO LOVED ONES ABOUT SCAMS AND FRAUD. WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?

How can you start family conversations about fraud?
What will you learn at our free webinar?


PROTECTING LOVED ONES FROM SCAMS AND FRAUD
Thursday, February 11, 7p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT   

When it comes to bogus investments, fake charities and other scams, older adults in your life may be more vulnerable. Join us for a free family caregiving webinar where we’ll cover how you can talk to loved ones about scams and fraud. Scammers are always changing their plan of attack, so staying a step ahead is vital. Register now to learn how you can protect older family members from financial schemes—plus, explore helpful topics like:

•Signs your loved one is being targeted by scammers
•Tips for starting family conversations about fraud
•Where you can find help with scams & fraud

