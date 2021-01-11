How can you find a flexible job that fits your life?
What will you learn at our free webinar?
NEW YEAR, NEW IDEAS FOR FINDING FLEXIBLE WORK
Wednesday, January 28, 1pm ET
Are you looking for a seasonal gig? Or a part-time job with flexible hours? Maybe it’s time to go from employee to entrepreneur. Whatever your next step is, AARP’s Flexible Work Online Expo can help you get the career skills to take it. Join us live to talk shop with career professionals, connect with hiring managers seeking experience and share tips with other 50+ job seekers.
You’ll even get the chance to:
- Search for thousands of flexible jobs with the AARP Job Board
- Take charge of your career with tips from career professionals and employers
- Catch free webinars and online workshops about staying competitive
- Learn how to ace your next virtual interview
And more.
