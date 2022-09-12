I learned key questions to ask about Medicare. What will you learn?

Key Questions to Ask About Medicare Initial Enrollment (Virtual Seminar - Wisconsin)

Tuesday September 13, 12:00 p.m. CT



Understanding your personal needs, priorities and

lifestyle are crucial considerations when making

Medicare decisions. Don’t forget to sign up for this

free virtual seminar — which you can watch live

from your computer — to learn what questions

you should be considering as you prepare to make

informed Medicare decisions.



We’ll discuss:



What questions to ask yourself or a loved one, to

better align personal priorities and needs in a

Medicare plan



Different Medicare options and what they may

mean for you



How to use resources like the AARP Medicare

Enrollment Guide to walk you through the

process and find support



PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Wisconsin