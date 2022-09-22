I learned key questions to ask about Medicare. What will you learn?

Key Questions to Ask About Medicare Initial Enrollment (Virtual Seminar - Nebraska)
Wednesday, October 5, 7:00 p.m. CT
Saturday, October 8, 12:00 p.m. CT
Understanding your personal needs, priorities and
lifestyle are crucial considerations when making
Medicare decisions. Don’t forget to sign up for this
free virtual seminar — which you can watch live
from your computer — to learn what questions
you should be considering as you prepare to make
informed Medicare decisions.
We’ll discuss:
- What questions to ask yourself or a loved one, to
better align personal priorities and needs in a
Medicare plan
- Different Medicare options and what they may
mean for you
- How to use resources like the AARP Medicare
Enrollment Guide to walk you through the
process and find support
- PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Nebraska
RSVP here now!