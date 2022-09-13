Search
I learned key questions to ask about Medicare. What will you learn?

By AARP Programs, September 13, 2022 05:54 PM

Key Questions to Ask About Medicare Initial Enrollment (Virtual Seminar - Nevada)

Thursday, September 15, 5:00 p.m. PT
Saturday, September 17, 11:00 a.m. PT

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

Understanding your personal needs, priorities and
lifestyle are crucial considerations when making
Medicare decisions. Don’t forget to sign up for this
free virtual seminar — which you can watch live
from your computer — to learn what questions
you should be considering as you prepare to make
informed Medicare decisions.

We’ll discuss:

  • What questions to ask yourself or a loved one, to
    better align personal priorities and needs in a
    Medicare plan
  • Different Medicare options and what they may
    mean for you
  • How to use resources like the AARP Medicare
    Enrollment Guide to walk you through the
    process and find support
  • PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Nevada


    RSVP here now!

