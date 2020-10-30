I Learned New Ways to Help Vets and Their Families Find Work. What Will You Learn?

How can veterans and their families get help getting hired?

Rethinking Work for Veterans, Military, and Their Families

Tuesday, November 17, 7 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Are you making the jump from military to civilian work? Veterans, transitioning service members and their families can get help getting hired—learn how at our free webinar. We’ll cover tips and helpful tools to connect you with companies that value your experience. Plus, learn how you or a loved one can revamp your resume and stand out with recruiters.



Tune in to explore topics like:



How to tailor your resume

Tips from employers who hire veterans and military families

Starting your own small business

Click here to register.

