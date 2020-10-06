Search
AARP AARP States

I Learned the Cost of Filing Early for Social Security. What Will You Learn?

By Craig Davis , October 06, 2020 01:08 PM

Could filing today impact your Social Security benefits?
What will you learn at our free webinar?

HOW COVID-19 CAN IMPACT SOCIAL SECURITY DECISIONS
Thursday, October 27, 7pm ET & 7pm PT

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

Thinking about filing for Social Security sooner than you expected? It could impact your monthly benefits later. Join us for a free AARP webinar where you’ll learn about the long-term effects of filing early, or how you can claim early and halt benefits if you land a job. Plus, get advice about your situation in real-time from financial professionals.

Register now to get answers to all your pressing Social Security questions, like:

  • How does claiming before my full retirement age affect my Social Security benefits?
  • What if I hold off on claiming until after my full retirement age?
  • If I lose my job during the pandemic, should I file for Social Security retirement benefits now?
  • What if I claim early then find a job?

Click here to register.

Topics
online learningwebinarssocial security