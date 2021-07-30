I learned the value of backyard apartments. What will you learn?

Is a backyard apartment the right move for you and your loved ones?

BUILDING THE CASE FOR BACKYARD APARTMENTS

August 19, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Things change as we age. It’s only natural. But for many aging parents, leaving a lifelong home can be tricky—and moving in with the kids may feel like losing a sense of independence. That’s where flexible housing comes in. Join us for a free webinar where we’ll explore the benefits of a backyard apartment​​—a small living space that shares property with a larger, single-family home—the common misconceptions and how to make the right decisions for you and your family.



Sign up today and learn more about:



Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and their benefits

How to advocate for ADUs in your community

More flexible housing options

And more.

