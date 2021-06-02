I learned to find and land the job that's right for me. What will you learn?

How can you approach your job search with confidence?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



STRATEGIES FOR A SUCCESSFUL JOB SEARCH

June 15 & 17, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Finding the right job for you can seem daunting. First, you need to craft a winning résumé (and a smart cover letter doesn’t hurt, either). Then, it’s all about making connections and a great first impression. Good news, AARP is here to help you prepare. Join us for a free webinar where we’ll guide you through your job search and discuss how to build a network, ace your interviews and land the job that’s right for you. Plus, our career professionals will share tips to help you get started, whether you’re currently unemployed or just looking to make a change.



Join us for insights on topics like:



Resume and cover letter best practices

How to ace your interview

Networking tips & tricks

And more.

Register today »