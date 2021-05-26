I learned to manage my Social Security benefits. What will you learn?

Do you qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



IS SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY INSURANCE AN OPTION FOR YOU?

June 8, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Temporary or even permanent disability can happen to workers anywhere, and it often causes job loss and financial insecurity. That’s where Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) comes in--providing a safety net and income assistance should you or someone you love get sick or injured. Join AARP for a free webinar to explore the basics of SSDI, your chances of approval, and how it works for spousal benefits or disabled children. You’ll even explore how a My Social Security account helps you stay in the know and what to do if your SSDI claim is denied.



Our free webinar will cover topics like:



What to know about SSDI

How to maximize your chances of approval

Where to turn if your claim is denied

And more.

Plus, you could schedule a live one-on-one call with a volunteer Certified Financial Planner® professional! *



Register today »