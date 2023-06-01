I Learned Ways to Boost My Financial Future.

Money Moves to Make Today for Your Future

Tuesday, June 13, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT

The time is now to prepare for a financially sound future. Regardless of your current financial situation or your retirement plans, you can take steps right now to help reduce your debt and increase your savings.

In this free webinar from AARP, experts will share tips and strategies for managing important aspects of your finances with your future in mind.



Topics covered include:



Determining how much income you may need for your ideal retirement

Preparing for unexpected events

Reducing credit card or other debt

Practicing good saving habits

Invite your friends and loved ones so that they too can discover best practices for saving and planning for what’s next.



Personalized Guidance

If you attend the live event, you can have the opportunity to schedule a live one-on-call with a Certified Financial Planner™ professional! *



* Volunteer Certified Financial Planner™ professionals (CFP®s) will answer your calls to the best of their ability and can provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are limited to 10 minutes per caller. Limited appointments are available. The offer expires on 6/13/2023.



