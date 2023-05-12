I learned ways to detect fraud before it's too late. What will you learn at our webinar?

Recognize & Guard Against New Scams

Thursday May 18, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT

Register Now »

Fraud is on the rise, and today’s criminals are more sophisticated than ever. They continue to hone their tactics for stealing identities, money, and more. Often, their methods are hard to detect.



Knowledge is power. Being aware of how criminals operate is your most effective defense.



In this free webinar from AARP, we’ll help get you up to speed on some common scams and how to detect them before it’s too late. Some are new, some have evolved, but all can cause significant financial and emotional hardship for victims and their families.



Join Kathy Stokes (AARP) and Carol Kando-Pineda of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to explore insights and tips on new cons—from check washing and celebrity imposters to bogus investment opportunities and more.



Get insights and tips about the latest scams, such as those involving:



Employment

Online romance

Celebrity impostors

Check washing

Cryptocurrency investment

Register Now »

