Search
Search
AARP AARP States Work & Jobs

Get tips for answering tough questions and preparing for your next interview. What will you learn at our webinar?

By AARP Programs, May 01, 2023 03:19 PM

Improve Your Interview Skills
Thursday May 11, 7 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. PT

Register Now »

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

Whether you’re in the middle of a job search or thinking of a career change, you can prepare now to ace your next interview. 
Join AARP for a FREE webinar designed to help boost your confidence in your job search and interviewing skills.

We’ll Discuss:

  • How to prepare for your next interview 
  • Tips for answering employers’ tough questions
  • Strategies for making a strong first impression 
  • Key differences between in-person, phone, and virtual interviews 
  • Steps you can take after the interview to help increase your odds of landing the job


Register Now »

Topics
AARP Programsinterview skillsjob searches