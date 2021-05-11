I learned what I need to know to enroll in Medicare. What will you learn?

How can I confidently approach Medicare enrollment?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



10 MEDICARE FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW

May 20, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



When it comes to Medicare, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. But getting the facts up front can really help as you approach enrollment and make decisions about your future health care. Join AARP for a free webinar to learn 10 facts about Medicare--from what’s covered and what it costs to how Original Medicare differs from Medicare Advantage. You’ll get the know-how you need to make coverage choices that are right for you--and set yourself up for a happy and healthy future with Medicare.



Join us to explore topics like:



What Medicare covers

Who’s eligible and what it costs

How it works with pre-existing conditions

And more.



Register today »