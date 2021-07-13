I learned what not to do when claiming Social Security benefits. What will you learn?

How can you make the right choices about Social Security benefits?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



SOCIAL SECURITY RETIREMENT MISTAKES TO AVOID

July 15, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Social Security comes with a lot of fine print. For instance, did you know that remarrying could impact how much you’ll get in Social Security Spousal benefits? Even picking up a part-time job post-retirement could cause your benefits to hit an earnings limit. Join us for a free webinar to learn what to do and what to avoid when claiming your Social Security benefits. You’ll get tips to help you understand how work history, marital status and Medicare elections factor in, and learn how to make the right Social Security benefits decisions for you and your family.



Get answers to important questions, including:



How does your age affect Social Security benefits?

What happens if you claim early?

How does Social Security relate to Medicare?

And more.



Register today »