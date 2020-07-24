I Learned What to Consider When Filing for Social Security. What Will You Learn?

Do you know how to maximize your Social Security benefits?
What will you learn at our free webinar?
Social Security: What to Consider Before Filing
Part 1: Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT AND 8:00 p.m. MT / 7:00 p.m. PT
Part 2: Thursday, August 27, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT AND 8:00 p.m. MT / 7:00 p.m. PT
If you’ve ever wondered when the right time to file for Social Security is, don’t miss this free webinar.
Did you know that there are things you can do to help ensure you receive a higher monthly Social Security retirement benefit? Most of us are eligible, but we may not know what to take into account when deciding to apply. This free two-part webinar from AARP will share valuable tips on these topics and more:
PART 1: KNOW MORE BEFORE YOU FILE
- Check your earnings record
- Collecting while continuing to work
- When to claim on your spouse
- Social Security and Medicare
PART 2: IMPORTANT TIPS FOR NEW FILERS
- How a ‘My SSA’ account can aid in your decision making
- Why work history matters
- Potential offsets to retirement benefits
- Reasons to delay filing
Click here to register.