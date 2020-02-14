SLAM THE SCAM!

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT

One of the most common scams is government impostors, where you may get a phone call, an email, or a visit to your home from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service or some other government agency. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission recently reported victims lost nearly $153 million to government impostor scams in 2019 – a staggering amount.

But, research tells us that if you know about a scam, you are 80% less likely to engage, and if you do engage – you are 40% less likely to fall victim.

Join AARP, the Federal Trade Commission and our colleagues from each of the most commonly impersonated government agencies: Medicare, the Internal Revenue Service, the Census Bureau, and the Social Security Administration, for a special edition webinar, Slam the Scam. During this short, 15 minute session, you’ll learn about how to recognize, report and keep you and your loved ones safe from government impostor scams.

If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam!

Click here to register.

