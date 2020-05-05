If You Had to Suddenly Care For a Loved One, Would You Be Ready?

What will you learn at our free webinar?

Prepare to Care: Understanding the Cost of Caregiving

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT



You never know when you could find yourself in charge of a loved one’s care. From a catastrophic injury to a sudden decline in health, their life changes can dramatically alter yours too. Hear the story of Jessica Allen, who suddenly became a caregiver when her husband lost his legs in Afghanistan. At this free webinar you’ll learn how to find the resources you need to prepare yourself financially and legally when it comes to health, housing and the future.



Plus, you’ll also hear tips to keep from feeling overwhelmed, especially during this time of isolation. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey, you don’t have to feel alone.



Click here to register.

