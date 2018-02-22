Margo Gray is a proud Osage businesswoman and the president of Margo Gray and Associates. Ms. Gray received her education at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and the Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business in Hanover, New Hampshire. Her background includes many years in tribal law enforcement and tribal government services. In addition to many state and local activities, she currently serves as a board member for the American Indian Business Network and the National Indian Gaming Association. She is also an active member of Women Empowering Women for Indian Nations. Ms. Gray has spoken at numerous conferences across the U.S. and advocated for Native American businesses.Ms. Gray’s leadership and determination have earned her numerous prestigious honors and awards, including The Journal Record’s “50 Making a Difference,” which recognizes Oklahoma’s leading women. Ms. Gray also received the Badger Award for Tenacity and Perseverance in Business from the American Indian Business Leaders Association, as well as the Georgeann Robinson Humanitarian Award presented by the Oklahoma Federation of Indian Women. She has been featured on thewebsite and in the book, “Smart Women Take Risks.”Ms. Gray’s flagship company, Horizon Engineering Services, was the 2004 recipient of the National Indian Business Association’s Outstanding National Native American Woman-Owned Business Award. Ms. Gray and Horizon Engineering Services earned the 2005 National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development’s Indian Business Owner of the Year award and the 2007 State Business of the Year award from the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma.Ms. Gray is active in her Osage culture and holds the position of head cook at the Jenny Gray Chapter of the Native American church, a high honor for a woman in her Osage culture.