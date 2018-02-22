Marsha Lamb

Cherokee Nation



Marsha Lamb has remained a constant fixture in the day-to-day operations at Cherokee Nation for more than three decades. Under her leadership as the Cherokee Nation Human Services executive director, the department helped thousands of Cherokee citizens with emergency utility payments, food security, childcare and more. The programs focus on stabilizing families and promoting self-sufficiency. Mrs. Lamb currently serves as a special advisor for Cherokee Nation Human Services.



Mrs. Lamb was also instrumental in guiding the completion of the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center. Her dedication and service have positively impacted thousands of lives and positioned the Cherokee Nation for success.