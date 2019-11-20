Introducing the Volunteer Transitions Program

AARP could not be where we are as an organization without the skills and passion of volunteer leaders such as yourself. While you have transitioned from your AARP volunteer role, we recognize that you have very valuable insights to offer. The emerging Volunteer Transitions Program (VTP) was established to express our appreciation for your dedication and service – and to learn about your personal AARP experience with the goal of improving the overall volunteer experience moving forward.

VTP invites volunteer alumni to share thoughts and recommendations through a confidential, online Reflections Questionnaire and/or through a one-on-one call with a trained VTP Liaison (who is also a volunteer), and to stay connected through AARP’s Volunteer Alumni Community. Volunteer Alumni Community opportunities include:



Participating in periodic alumni conference calls, on which an AARP leader provides updates on a key issue followed by open conversation. (Stay tuned for an invitation in the first quarter of 2020.)

Joining twice monthly Volunteer Teletown Hall calls with current AARP state volunteers (on the 2 nd Thursday at 2pm ET and last Thursday at 7pm ET) by calling 1-877-209-3531 toll free. The calls, which feature AARP experts discussing priority issues, always include time for participant questions and comments. (Because of the holidays, there is only one call in December, which is on this Thursday, the 12 th at 2pm ET.)

Taking advantage of continued access to the Volunteer Portal (if you are an active volunteer) for a large library of resources and the ability to engage with others through Chatter, a social media network just for AARP volunteers.