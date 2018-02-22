Dolores Subia BigFoot

Caddo Nation



Dolores Subia BigFoot, Ph.D., generously shares her expertise and knowledge to help and serve individuals throughout Indian Country. A presidential professor, Dr. BigFoot directs the Indian Country Child Trauma Center within the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center’s Center on Child Abuse and Neglect. Dr. BigFoot currently directs Project Making Medicine, which trains mental health providers to address child maltreatment using culturally-based teachings. In 2004, Dr. BigFoot was instrumental in culturally adapting four evidence-based child treatment protocols for the Indian Country Child Trauma Center. Dr. BigFoot was appointed to the National Commission on Native Children in June 2019, where she will serve until 2024. In 2020, Dr. BigFoot was awarded grants from the National Suicide Prevention Resource Center and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support and assist suicide prevention programs across the country.