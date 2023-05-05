Is now the time to claim your Social Security retirement benefits?

FILING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY: SOMETIMES TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Thursday, May 18, 6:00 PM ET

(Virtual Seminar - Massachusetts)

Did you know that filing for Social Security too early or late may have lasting consequences? Or that your work history, marital status, health, and lifestyle can impact your Social Security benefit decisions and retirement income? Social Security doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all solution. That’s why knowing what questions to ask before you claim can help maximize your benefits. Join us for a free virtual seminar in your area to explore Social Security eligibility requirements, how age, employment, and marital status factor in, and find helpful resources like the AARP Social Security Resource Center.



Join our virtual seminar and we’ll explore:

- How claiming age impacts Social Security retirement benefits

- What to expect from spousal and survivor benefits

- Where to find help with Social Security

- What you can do with a my Social Security account



PLUS, you’ll have the opportunity to hear from AARP Massachusetts and discover local resources to help you in your retirement journey.



Register today »

