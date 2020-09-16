Jobs Can Change. Learn Skills That Will Last. What Will You Learn?

What will you learn at our free webinar?

Do you have the skills for today’s job market?



NAVIGATING THE JOB MARKET DURING TIMES OF UNCERTAINTY

Wednesday, September 30, 1 PM ET / 10AM PT

The job market is changing—and with it, job requirements. Get the skills you need to take on today’s job landscape with AARP’s Online Career Expo: Navigating the Job Market During Times of Uncertainty. You’ll get the edge you need to stay competitive and adapt to the new working normal. Plus, connect with employers, industry leaders, career professionals and valuable resources to help you on your job search. Register now and explore new ways to get hired with:



Group chats on working from home effectively

Tips on the changing workplace and searching for a job in these times

Resume best practices and new skills for a digital world

Click here to register.

