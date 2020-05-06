Join AARP for Two Live Coronavirus Q&A Tele-Town Halls This Thursday, May 7

1 p.m. ET — Coronavirus: Protecting Your Health and Bank Account

Experts will answer your questions on how you can protect yourself and your loved ones, what you should know about accessing emergency health care, and how to spot and avoid scams during the coronavirus pandemic. Call 855-274-9507 toll-free.



7 p.m. ET — Coronavirus: Managing Your Career, Business and Income

Experts will provide tips to navigate the job market and answer your questions on how government actions are affecting older adults’ wallets, including economic stimulus payments, unemployment benefits and resources for small businesses. Call 855-274-9507 toll-free.

