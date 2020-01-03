Keep Yourself or a Loved One Safe from Financial Exploitation

Learn how at our free, two-part webinar.

The Costs of Financial Exploitation & Tips to Prevent It

Part 1: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Part 2: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT

Can you afford to lose $120,000? That’s the average cost to victims of financial exploitation, a growing crime estimated to impact one in five adults..

Explore ways to recognize and fight it at AARP’s free, two-part webinar. Attendees will discover:

The most common causes and impact of financial exploitation

Red flags to be aware of

How to report these crimes to Adult Protective Services and law enforcement

Protect yourself and your loved ones from financial exploitation. Sign up today!

Click here to register.

