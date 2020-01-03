Keep Yourself or a Loved One Safe from Financial Exploitation

Learn how at our free, two-part webinar.
The Costs of Financial Exploitation & Tips to Prevent It
Part 1: Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Part 2: Thursday, January 30, 2020
Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT
Can you afford to lose $120,000? That’s the average cost to victims of financial exploitation, a growing crime estimated to impact one in five adults..
Explore ways to recognize and fight it at AARP’s free, two-part webinar. Attendees will discover:
- The most common causes and impact of financial exploitation
- Red flags to be aware of
- How to report these crimes to Adult Protective Services and law enforcement
Protect yourself and your loved ones from financial exploitation. Sign up today!
