Kenny Brown

Delaware Tribe of Indians



Kenny Brown is Lenape and a citizen of the Delaware Tribe of Indians. His Lenape name is Oka-SHEE-heluk, one who runs fast, or Fast Runner. After graduating from McLain High School in Tulsa, Mr. Brown entered the U.S. Army, where he served for six years in the Army 1st Battalion, 66th Armor, 2nd Armored Division. He also served one year in the Air National Guard, 138th Support Wing.



Mr. Brown is the chairman of the veterans committee and oversees the Wall of Honor veterans memorial on tribal land in Bartlesville. He has a keen eye for detail from his 55-year career as a structural steel draftsman. Mr. Brown is also an active member of the Lenape Gourd society, Lenape veterans color guard and the Delaware powwow.



Like his grandfather, Anderson Wilson, and his Uncle Isaac “Ike” Secondine, who went to Washington D.C. in the 1920s to fight for treaty rights, Mr. Brown is devoted to preserving the Delaware tribal culture, language and traditions.



