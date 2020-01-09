Learn How to Make Part Time Work

ONLINE CAREER NETWORKING EXPO: Spotlight on Part-Time Work and Skills

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 1-4 p.m. ET/12-3 p.m. CT/11 a.m. - 2 p.m. MT/10 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT

Looking for a job that fits your life and schedule? Part-time work is a great option for experienced workers who want to earn extra money, gain work-life balance or get a job during retirement. Register today for our free online expo to explore the opportunities.

Attend to:



Connect with employers like X, Y and Z who are looking for experienced workers

Learn useful skills and strategies to help boost your job search success

Update and upload your resume to share with companies

Join live webinars and explore dozens of interactive videos

Discover ways to find and get your ideal part-time job. Sign up today!

Click here to register.

