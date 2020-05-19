Live Q&A: Caring for Loved Ones in Care Facilities with Emmy-winning actress Susan Lucci and AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins

How do you remain connected and support loved ones in care facilities during the global Coronavirus pandemic? Join AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins & actress Susan Lucci who will share her family’s experience during this pandemic in a special Q&A event at 1pm ET Thursday, May 21.



This special event will also include a panel discussion with experts who will answer your questions, provide expertise and information.



Call toll free 1-855-274-9507 to submit a question and listen to the live event or RSVP to be notified when we go live on Facebook here: https://bit.ly/2WFj9vE