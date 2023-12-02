Content starts here
Looking for a community that fits your life? This is where we can help.

By AARP Programs, December 02, 2023 01:00 PM

7 Factors to Finding a Community That Fits Your Needs
Thursday, January 25, 2024, 7:00 ET & PT

Twitter_1200x675 (1).jpg

Does your neighborhood meet your needs? Does it have what it takes to help you thrive for years to come? This is where we can help. Join us for a free webinar where experts will spotlight 7 key factors that play the biggest role in making a neighborhood “livable,” including housing, transportation, health and opportunity.

We’ll explore:
● Tips to find a community that fits your needs
● Transportation, health, and more livability elements
● Individual stories and what factors led to their housing decisions.

