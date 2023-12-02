Looking for a community that fits your life? This is where we can help.

AARP Eye Center
7 Factors to Finding a Community That Fits Your Needs
Thursday, January 25, 2024, 7:00 ET & PT
Does your neighborhood meet your needs? Does it have what it takes to help you thrive for years to come? This is where we can help. Join us for a free webinar where experts will spotlight 7 key factors that play the biggest role in making a neighborhood “livable,” including housing, transportation, health and opportunity.
We’ll explore:
● Tips to find a community that fits your needs
● Transportation, health, and more livability elements
● Individual stories and what factors led to their housing decisions.
SIGN ME UP! »