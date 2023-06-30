Looking to maximize your Social Security benefits? This is where AARP can help.

FILING FOR SOCIAL SECURITY: SOMETIMES TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 11:00 A.M. MT

(Virtual Seminar - Colorado)

How can you make informed decisions about Social Security? This is where AARP can help. Navigating Social Security can feel complicated, but knowing which questions to ask can help you make the right choices.



Join a free virtual seminar from AARP to learn how your claiming age, marital status and employment can impact Social Security benefits. We’ll share tips, resources and answers to help you maximize your guaranteed lifelong income.



Not sure when to file for Social Security? Explore:

● Social Security eligibility requirements

● What to expect from spouse’s and survivor benefits

● Free tools like the AARP Social Security Resource Center

● What you can do with a my Social Security account



PLUS, you’ll also hear about the work of AARP Colorado. Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer.



